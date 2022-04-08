ibex Sponsors 2022 Caitlin Robb Foundation Golf Tournament to Benefit Pediatric Cancer Research and Patient Needs Program

PHOENIX, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the 2022 Caitlin Robb Foundation Golf Tournament being held today at the Papago Golf Course in Phoenix.



“ibex is delighted to support the Caitlin Robb Foundation in the fight against pediatric cancer and to help those children who, along with their families, are battling cancer,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “There is no more devastating news for a family than a child’s cancer diagnosis. For the past six years, ibex has been a proud sponsor of this event and is committed to the search for new treatments and a cure for cancer. We need to do everything we can to cure cancer for people of all ages, especially children.”



Founded in 1995 by the Robb Family and caring friends, the Caitlin Robb Foundation is named in memory of a two-year-old Tempe, Arizona toddler who lost a courageous battle earlier that year against neuroblastoma, the most common extracranial solid-tumor pediatric cancer. Caitlin left behind a legacy in the hearts of so many to search for improved treatments and cures for all forms of pediatric cancer and to assist children and families forced to battle cancer until those cures are found.



“ibex has a long history of giving back in the communities in which we live and work and we are proud to support the Caitlin Robb Foundation,” said Jack Jones, ibex Board Member and founder of the Delaware Valley Chapter.

Since its inception 27 years ago, the Arizona Chapter and the Delaware Valley Chapter, founded in 2000, have combined to gift more than $2.3 million to carefully selected children’s cancer research and patient need programs.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities, and logistics.



ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 35,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex

daniel.burris@ibex.co

Investor Contact:

Daniel Bellehsen

ibex

dan.bellehsen@ibex.co