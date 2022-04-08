Wolters Kluwer completes acquisition of IDS

April 8, 2022 — Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) today announces that it has completed the acquisition of IDS.

On March 9, 2022, Wolters Kluwer GRC announced that it signed an agreement with The Reynolds and Reynolds Company to acquire International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), a leading U.S. provider of compliance and document generation software solutions for the mortgage and real estate industry, for approximately $70 million in cash.

