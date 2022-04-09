Conciliator interrupts the conciliation between UPM Communication Papers and Paperworkers’ Union, conciliation continues in other UPM businesses

English Finnish

(UPM, Helsinki, 9 April 2022 at 11:30 EEST) – The conciliator has announced that the conciliation between UPM Communication Papers and Paperworkers’ Union has been interrupted, as the parties’ views are still far apart. At the same time, the conciliator announced that the conciliation in UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Raflatac and UPM Biofuels continues. For UPM Pulp the conciliator has already submitted a settlement proposal.



Unlike before, the Paperworkers’ Union is now ready to finalise agreements for UPM’s different businesses non-simultaneously. This means that UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Raflatac, and UPM Biofuels prepare to find solutions on the same schedule as UPM Pulp, which is expected to state its position on the settlement proposal by April 14, 2022.

Next meetings between UPM Communication Papers and the Paperworkers’ Union have not been scheduled.

