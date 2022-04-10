Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Chicago Returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, April 10-11

Provides Unparalleled Education and Networking for the Fast-Growing $119B Spa & Wellness Industry

NEW YORK, April 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s The International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Chicago returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont April 10-11, 2022. The leading professionals-only spa and wellness show in the Midwest brings the industry together to source the latest products, learn about new technologies and develop relationships with companies that move the industry. Co-located with America’s Beauty Show, IECSC Chicago will benefit from the synergy of running alongside another leading beauty event.

IECSC Chicago 2022 features exhibitors such as Celluma, COSMEDIX, DNA Hair Tools, Eminence Organic Skin Care, FarmHouse Fresh, G.M. Collin Skincare, Grande Cosmetics, HydraFacial, ProCell Therapies, Repechage, Sorella Apothecary, and more. For the full list to date, click here.

Professionals will have the opportunity to explore, discover and buy products at professionals-only prices as they meet face-to-face with spa, wellness and salon suppliers, and find new solutions that can change the scope of their business and career.

The IECSC Chicago conference program offers 26 classes, workshops and seminars taught by acclaimed educators in the industry whose topics cover business management, client & retail growth, esthetics, health & wellness, makeup, medical spa, and social media & marketing. In addition, the Advanced Business Seminar, a day-long session, will focus on what it takes for a medical or day spa to make a profit. Plus, CIDESCO USA Workshops return to Chicago for the 2022 show. Finally, more than 35 Product Focused Classes will feature business-building content and the latest in spa treatments and techniques, and all are included with exhibit hall admission.

2022 IECSC Chicago SHOW FACTS

WHEN: Sunday, April 10: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. & Monday, April 11: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. WHERE: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd., Rosemont, IL TICKETS: Spa & Wellness professionals can register to attend at iecscchicago.com INFO: For more information, visit us at iecscchicago.com, Instagram or Facebook #CHISpaShow

IECSC Chicago attendees will receive one-day admission into America’s Beauty Show, the co-located event, with their IECSC ticket.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa and wellness professionals will take place throughout 2022 and 2023:

Las Vegas, June 25-27, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Visit iecsclasvegas.com for more information

June 25-27, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Visit iecsclasvegas.com for more information Florida , October 9-10, 2022 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information

, October 9-10, 2022 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information New York, March 5-7, 2023 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit iecscnewyork.com for more information



About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

