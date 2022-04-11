Lectra: Lectra confirms its eligibility for PEA-PME scheme

English French

Lectra confirms its eligibility for PEA-PME scheme

Paris, April 11, 2022 – Lectra (FR0000065484 LSS), a company listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris (compartment B), confirms, based on the consolidated financial statements of its last fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, its eligibility for inclusion in French SME equity savings plans “PEA-PME” for the next twelve months.

Lectra complies with the criteria for the inclusion of companies in the PEA-PME savings plans set in Article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, i.e. having less than 5 000 employees and a total revenue below 1,5 billion euros or total assets below 2 billion euros.

As a consequence, investment in Lectra shares can be made through PEA-PME savings accounts, relief specifically applicable to investments in small and mid-cap companies, benefiting from the same tax advantages as the traditional Equity Savings Plan (PEA).

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra crafts the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra’s offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, the company reported revenues of 388 million euros in 2021 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).

In June 2021, Lectra acquired Gerber Technology, a USA-based company founded in 1968. Like Lectra, Gerber Technology develops software and automation solutions for fashion, automotive, furniture and other businesses across the globe.

