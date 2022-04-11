ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|4-Apr-22
|54,693
|€611.73
|€33,457,206.69
|5-Apr-22
|54,514
|€613.73
|€33,456,991.70
|6-Apr-22
|57,932
|€577.53
|€33,457,624.38
|7-Apr-22
|58,116
|€575.70
|€33,457,497.43
|8-Apr-22
|58,221
|€575.59
|€33,511,611.70
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
