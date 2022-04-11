ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
4-Apr-2254,693€611.73€33,457,206.69
5-Apr-2254,514€613.73€33,456,991.70
6-Apr-2257,932€577.53€33,457,624.38
7-Apr-2258,116€575.70€33,457,497.43
8-Apr-2258,221€575.59€33,511,611.70

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

