ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 4-Apr-22 54,693 €611.73 €33,457,206.69 5-Apr-22 54,514 €613.73 €33,456,991.70 6-Apr-22 57,932 €577.53 €33,457,624.38 7-Apr-22 58,116 €575.70 €33,457,497.43 8-Apr-22 58,221 €575.59 €33,511,611.70

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

