eXp Realty’s Agent-Centric Model Recognized by Top Industry Rankings

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the fastest-growing global real estate brokerage and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), has been recognized by several top industry rankings for its growth, leadership and culture – a testament to its unique, agent-centric model. In 2022, the company is proud to celebrate its recognition by these esteemed organizations.

“In the first quarter of 2022 alone, eXp Realty has been recognized by some of the most prominent thought leaders and organizations in business and the real estate industry and we could not be more proud,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “We continue to move up in the real estate rankings thanks to the hard work of our agents, brokers and staff and our internal commitment to iterating and improving the eXp agent value proposition. We appreciate each and every one of our agent partners for providing outstanding customer service and attracting other like-minded agents to the eXp platform.”

eXp Realty Recognized as No. 1 Growth Leader in Year-Over-Year Sales Volume, Transaction Sides and Agent Count by T3 Sixty’s 2022 Real Estate Almanac

In the T3 Sixty 2022 Real Estate Almanac report released April 7, eXp Realty ranked as the No. 1 growth leader in year-over-year sales volume, transaction sides and agent count.

eXp Realty Named No. 1 Independent, No. 1 Mover in Transactions, No. 1 Mover in 5-Year Sales Volume Percentage in 2022 RealTrends 500 Report

eXp Realty ranked in the top four of several categories of the elite 2022 RealTrends 500 Report released March 29, including being named the No. 1 Independent in the U.S., the No. 1 mover in transactions and the No. 1 mover for sales volume percentage over a five-year period.

No. 1 Independent — eXp Realty was ranked the No. 1 Independent in the U.S. by transaction sides, ending 2021 with 355,627 units.

No. 1 Top Mover: Transactions — eXp Realty had the largest increase in closed sides from 2020 to 2021, going from 238,981 sides to 355,627, an increase of 49%.

No. 1 Top 5-Year Mover: Sales Volume Percentage — eXp Realty had the highest five-year increase in sales volume percentage, with a 2,145% increase in sales volume from 2017-2021.



eXp Realty also finished as No. 3 Closed Transaction Sides, No. 4 Closed Sales Volume and No. 4 Billionaires’ Club.

eXp Realty Ranked No. 3 on RISMedia’s 2022 Power Broker Report

In the 2022 RISMedia Power Broker Report announced March 23, eXp Realty ranked No. 3 among the Top 50 Brokerages for residential home sales in the U.S., a list calculated from a survey of more than 1,000 brokerages. RISMedia’s Power Broker Survey is the industry’s longest-running, preeminent ranking by residential sales volume and transactions. This is the third consecutive year eXp Realty has been ranked in the top five brokerages.

For this survey, eXp Realty reported $132,373,314,489 in total closed residential sales volume, 355,627 in closed residential transaction sides and 63,143 real estate agents in 2021.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 78,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic and Greece and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

MZ Group – MZ North America

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6af4c70a-c90b-42a1-b8e9-b686c59c3381