Norton Rose Fulbright adds renewable energy tax partner in Washington, DC

Washington, DC, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Hilary Lefko has joined its Washington, DC office as a partner. Lefko, who is recognized by Chambers Global and Chambers USA as a leading lawyer in Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy, joins from Hunton Andrews Kurth.

Lefko is a prominent tax lawyer working in the renewable energy sector. She is especially well known in the tax equity market, where she has been acting on behalf of mainstream tax equity investors in wind, solar and other renewable energy projects. She also counsels buyers and sellers in M&A transactions.

She joins three other tax partners at Norton Rose Fulbright dedicated full time to US renewable energy, giving Norton Rose Fulbright the largest tax bench of any law firm working in the sector.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Hilary is a highly regarded lawyer who will enhance the client offering of our world-leading projects practice. Her tax experience complements an already strong global team.”

Keith Martin, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Co-Head of Projects, said:

“We are thrilled to have Hilary join us. Tensions can sometimes run high in deal negotiations. Everyone on our team who has worked across the table from her has consistently had the highest praise for her.”

Lefko, who served as an aide to Senator Joseph I. Lieberman and Congressman Cal Dooley earlier in her career, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright is on its own level when it comes to projects and renewables, so I am delighted to join this talented and experienced group. I look forward to collaborating with colleagues in the US and globally to help clients with complex and groundbreaking projects.”

Licensed to practice in Washington, DC, Lefko earned an LLM in taxation from Georgetown University Law Center, a JD from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law and a BA from the University of Texas at Austin.

