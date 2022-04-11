BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - SAIL), Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE - MSP), Riverview Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – RVAC), Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - RNDB)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - SAIL)

Under the terms of the agreement, SailPoint will be acquired by be acquired by Thoma Bravo. SailPoint stockholders will receive $65.25 in cash per share, representing a total transaction value of $6.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the SailPoint Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sailpoint-technologies-holdings-inc-nyse-sail/.

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE - MSP)

Under the terms of the agreement, Datto will be acquired by Kaseya. Datto stockholders will receive $35.50 in cash per share, representing a total transaction value of $6.2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Datto Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Kaseya is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/datto-holding-corp-nyse-msp/ .

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – RVAC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Riverview, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Westrock Coffee Company, an Integrated Coffee, Tea, Flavors, Extracts, and Ingredients Solutions Provider, and result in Westrock Coffee becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Riverview shareholders will retain ownership of 21% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Riverview Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/riverview-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-rvac/.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - RNDB)

Under the terms of the agreement, Randolph will be acquired by Hometown Financial Group, Inc. (“Hometown”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Randolph’s shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash for each share of Randolph common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Randolph Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Hometown is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/randolph-bancorp-inc-nasdaq-rndb/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.