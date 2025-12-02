BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq – RPTX), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE – AXTA), Blue Foundry Bancorp (Nasdaq – BLFY), Golden Entertainment, Inc (Nasdaq - GDEN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq – RPTX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Repare will be acquired by XenoTherapeutics, Inc. and Xeno Acquisition Corp. (jointly, “Xeno”). It is currently estimated that each Repare shareholder will receive a cash payment of US$1.82 per Common Share at Closing. In addition, each Repare shareholder will also receive one non-transferable contingent value right (each, a “CVR”) for each Common Share that entitles the holder to receive certain cash payments. The investigation concerns whether the Repare Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE – AXTA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Axalta Coating will be acquired by Akzo Nobel N.V.(“AkzoNobel”) whereby Company shareholders will receive 0.6539 shares of AkzoNobel stock for each share of Axalta Coating common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Axalta Coating Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (Nasdaq – BLFY)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Blue Foundry will be acquired by Fulton Financial Corporation (“Fulton”) (Nasdaq - FULT). Each share of Blue Foundry common stock will be exchanged for 0.6500 shares of Fulton common stock. Based on Fulton’s share price of $17.96 as of November 21, 2025, the transaction is valued at approximately $243 million, or $11.67 per share of Blue Foundry common stock. The investigation concerns whether the Blue Foundry Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc (Nasdaq - GDEN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Golden Entertainment will be acquired by Blake L. Sartini and affiliates (“Blake Sartini”) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI”) in a sale-leaseback transaction. Golden stockholders will receive total consideration of $30.00 divided between a fixed exchange ratio of 0.902 shares of VICI common stock and a cash distribution from Blake Sartini of $2.75 for each share of Golden stock held at the closing of the transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Golden Entertainment Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

