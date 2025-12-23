BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – DHIL), Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq – SNCR), Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE – FRGE), Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq – HOLX)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – DHIL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Diamond Hill will be acquired by First Eagle Investments (“First Eagle”) for $175 per share in an all-cash transaction valuing the Company at approximately $473 million. The investigation concerns whether the Diamond Hill Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq – SNCR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Synchronoss will be acquired by Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group”) for $9.00 per share in cash in a transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $258.4 million. The investigation concerns whether the Synchronoss Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE – FRGE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Forge will be acquired by Charles Schwab Corporation (“Schwab”) for $45 cash per Common Share. The investigation concerns whether the Forge Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq – HOLX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Hologic will be acquired by Blackstone in an all-cash transaction for $76 per share in cash plus a non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) to receive up to $3 per share in two payments of up to $1.50 each, for total consideration of up to $79 per share in cash. The non-tradable CVR would be issued to Hologic stockholders at closing and paid, in whole or in part, following achievement of certain global revenue goals for Hologic’s Breast Health business in fiscal years 2026 and 2027. The investigation concerns whether the Hologic Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

