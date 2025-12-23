BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - CWAN), Katapult Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - KPLT), Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE - JHG), Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - FOLD)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - CWAN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Clearwater Analytics will be acquired by Permira and Warburg Pincus-led Investor Group (the “Investor Group”) for $24.55 per share in cash in a transaction worth approximately $8.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Clearwater Analytics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/clearwater-analytics-holdings-inc-nyse-cwan/.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - KPLT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Katapult will be acquired by The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (“Aaron’s”), and CCF Holdings LLC (“CCF Holdings”). Upon close of the transaction, current Katapult stockholders will own 6% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis and stakeholders of Aaron’s and CCF Holdings will own the remainder. The investigation concerns whether the Katapult Holdings Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/katapult-holdings-inc-nasdaq-kplt/.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE - JHG)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Janus Henderson will be acquired by Trian and General Catalyst for $49.00 per share in an all-cash transaction at an equity value of approximately $7.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Janus Henderson Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/janus-henderson-group-plc-nyse-jhg/.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - FOLD)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Amicus will be acquired by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq - BMRN) for $14.50 per share in an all-cash transaction for a total equity value of approximately $4.8 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Amicus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/amicus-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-fold/.

