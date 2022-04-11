FLORIDA NONPROFIT RECEIVES GRANT TO HELP HURRICANE IRMA SURVIVORS

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The local nonprofit organization Endeavors has been awarded a contract from Volunteer Florida to assist individuals and families still recovering from Hurricane Irma, which devastated Floridian communities in 2017.

Between 2017 and 2020, Endeavors assisted nearly 2,000 individuals affected by Hurricane Irma, and provided outreach and information to 37,000 more. Despite wrapping up a contract in March 2020, Endeavors maintained a presence in Florida to provide referrals for residents still struggling to recover from the storm.

In January 2022, Endeavors received $200,500 from Volunteer Florida to reactivate Disaster Case Management services in the community and assist families still in need of home repairs due to hurricane damage.

“The majority of our clients are older and on a limited fixed income,” Endeavors Case Management Supervisor Renee Temple explains. “The areas we’re reaching out to were the hardest hit areas when Irma came through in 2017.”

Two of the most deeply devastated communities were Orange County and Duval County, where Endeavors has identified fourteen families in need of recovery assistance. Thanks to the Volunteer Florida grant, Disaster Case Managers have begun conducting damage assessments to identify each client’s unique needs and develop customized recovery plans.

Endeavors has partnered with two Long Term Recovery Groups, RISE Orange County and LIFT JAX, to execute comprehensive home repairs for clients. “We’ll be able to help with anything in the home,” says Temple. “A lot of the issues have been roofing, ceiling damage, and mold in the walls and baseboards. They sometimes need new doors, windows, or cabinetry.”

“This is just one more effort on the part of Endeavors’ to collaborate with local organizations to ensure that we continue to service the needs of those impacted by Hurricane Irma,” shared Senior Director of Emergency Services David Hernandez. “Both RISE Orange County and LIFT JAX are two amazing partners and we are excited to be working with them.”

Endeavors is committed to helping vulnerable Floridians in need fully recover from the natural disaster. “My clients mean a lot to me,” Temple shares. “We’ll do whatever it takes to help.”

