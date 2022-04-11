March AMK Report

CONCORD, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today.



Company highlights for the month of March 2022 include:

Platform assets of $90.8 billion at the end of March, up 15.1% year-over-year.

Net flows were $791 million in the month of March, down 12.2% year-over-year.

AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $3.09 billion, up 23.6% year-over-year.

Number of households increased 13.0% year-over-year to 215,668 at the end of March.

Change Mo. Yr. Mar-21 Apr-21 May-21 Jun-21 Jul-21 Aug-21 Sep-21 Oct-21 Nov-21 Dec-21 Jan-22 Feb-22 Mar-22 PLATFORM METRICS Platform Assets (in $B) 78.9 81.7 83.0 84.6 86.1 88.5 86.8 90.3 89.8 93.5 90.5 89.5 90.8 1.5% 15.1% Net Flows (in $M) 901 780 514 934 935 927 968 892 994 1,062 650 694 791 14.0% -12.2% CASH METRIC Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B) 2.50 2.48 2.56 2.59 2.47 2.45 2.61 2.43 2.62 2.93 2.85 2.86 3.09 8.0% 23.6% OTHER Number of Households 190,915 193,325 193,833 196,474 198,619 200,778 203,004 205,808 207,432 209,900 211,601 213,445 215,668 1.0% 13.0%

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com. AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients.

