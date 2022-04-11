Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT:31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) Phase 3 clinical trial (the “Study”) (NCT04504734) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine, an oral drug with anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.



The Data Safety and Monitoring Board (“DSMB”) are scheduled to meet this quarter to evaluate the current clinical and safety data to either make recommendations on the Study or advise on potentially halting the Study early due to positive efficacy based on other clinical outcomes evaluated such as the rate of sustained clinical resolution of symptoms of COVID-19. The Company believes that with the Omicron variant, including the BA.2 variant, being the dominant strain over the Delta variant and COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. in decline, there is an urgent unmet need to treat symptom resolutions in addition to preventing hospitalizations. The Company has made efforts in determining the appropriate revised primary and secondary clinical endpoints for FDA consideration for potential Emergency Use Authorization. In parallel, the Company will continue enrollment activities in the U.S. and Turkey and is still targeting Q2-2022 to meet the enrollment goals.

“With COVID-19 cases on the rise and the need for alternative oral treatments that is relevant to the current state of the disease, we believe that Bucillamine’s anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties offers an alternative potential solution that is urgently needed globally to fight COVID-19 and allow for people to improve their quality of life,” said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive.



The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate or cure COVID-19 (SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. With its acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com .

