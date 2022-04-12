MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: PASSENGER RECOVERY ON TRACK

INVESTOR NEWS no. 13 - 12 April 2022

Ferry – freight: For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total transported freight lane metres increased 5.9% to 43.6m from 41.2m in 2021-20.



Total volumes in March 2022 were 0.3% above 2021 (on level adjusted for route changes) as higher volumes in North Sea, Mediterranean, and Channel were offset by lower volumes in Baltic Sea.

North Sea volumes were slightly above 2021. Volumes in the Mediterranean network were overall well above 2021. Towards the end of March, volumes on the English Channel routes were increased due to a competitor’s suspension of sailings.

Baltic Sea volumes were below 2021 due to the war in Ukraine. Volumes were also impacted by reduced capacity on a route where one ferry was removed.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers continued to increase in March as travel restrictions were rolled back. The number of passengers increased more than four hundred percent to 134k equal to 49% of the number of passengers in March 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. Volumes primarily increased between Norway and Denmark as well as on the Channel.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total number of passengers was 1.1m compared to 1.0m in 2021-20 and 5.1m in 2019, the latter being the latest pre-Covid-19 year.

DFDS ferry volumes March LTM* Freight 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Lane metres, '000 3,553 4,028 4,039 0.3% 40,781 41,199 43,618 5.9% Passenger 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Passengers, '000 112 25 134 431.6% 4,963 1,002 1,070 6.8% *Last twelve months





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network.

DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The April 2022 volume report is expected to be published on 11 May 2022 at around 08.00am CET.

