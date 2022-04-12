Global Performance Apparel Markets Report 2022: Latest Developments in Activewear, Fabrics, Fibres, Finishes, Footwear, Gloves, Graphene, Membranes, Treatments, Winter Sports Apparel, Yarns and Yoga

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Performance Apparel Markets: Product Developments and Innovations, 2022" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides information on the latest developments in activewear, fabrics, fibres, finishes, footwear, gloves, graphene, membranes, treatments, winter sports apparel, yarns and yoga accessories.



Furthermore, it includes news from the following innovative brands and other organisations:

Adidas

Allbirds

Carrington Textiles

DKB Sport

HeiQ

Hikerkind

Lenzing Group

lululemon athletica

Maglificio Ripa

Nike

Nilit

norda

Orange Fiber

Outdoor Research

Polartec

Puma

RadiciGroup

Reebok

Sanitized

Teijin Frontier

The Lycra Company

Ventile

W L Gore & Associates (Gore)

Key Topics Covered:



SUMMARY



ACTIVEWEAR

HeiQ has developed a thermoregulating T-shirt made using HeiQ Smart Temp technology

Hikerkind and Polartec have developed a hiking fleece called Midlayer_01 which is made using Polartec Power Air

FABRICS

Carrington Textiles has developed a number of environmentally sustainable alternatives to some of its popular performance fabrics for workwear

Maglificio Ripa and Nilit have developed a new collection of biodegradable fabrics

Puma has developed a football jersey which incorporates a lightweight performance fabric called Ultraweave

Teijin Frontier has developed a knitted fabric which adapts its structure in response to the presence of perspiration

Ventile has developed an environmentally sustainable fabric called Ventile Eco 300

FIBRES AND YARNS

HeiQ has developed a high performance yarn which is made using fibres derived from carbon-neutral biopolymers

Lenzing Group (Lenzing) and Orange Fiber have developed a fibre called Tencel Limited

Edition which is made using orange and wood pulp

RadiciGroup has completed a research project to produce bio-based polyamide on a semi-industrial scale

The Lycra Company has developed a new fibre called Lycra Adaptiv

FINISHES AND TREATMENTS

Sanitized has developed an antimicrobial fabric finish called Sanitized Puretec

Polartec has developed a plant-based anti-odour treatment which will replace the company's existing metal-based anti-odour treatment

FOOTWEAR

adidas has collaborated with Allbirds in the development of a running shoe called Futurecraft.Footprint which has a low carbon footprint

adidas has developed a collection of trainers called No-Dye which are made without the use of dye

Nike has developed an environmentally sustainable trainer called Nike Air Zoom Alphafly

Next Nature

norda has developed a running shoe called norda 001 which is made using bio-based Dyneema fibre

GLOVES

HeiQ has collaborated with Outdoor Research in the development of a range of gloves called

RadiantX which are made using HeiQ XReflex Radiant Barrier Technology

GRAPHENE

Reebok has developed a men's and women's apparel collection which incorporates Graphene

MEMBRANES

W L Gore & Associates (Gore) has developed a new membrane for its Gore-Tex branded products

WINTER SPORTS APPAREL

RadiciGroup has collaborated with DKB Sport in the development of an environmentally sustainable ski suit

YOGA ACCESSORIES

lululemon athletica has developed a collection of yoga accessories which are made using Mylo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oce2c9