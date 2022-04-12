Global Performance Apparel Markets Report 2022: Latest Developments in Activewear, Fabrics, Fibres, Finishes, Footwear, Gloves, Graphene, Membranes, Treatments, Winter Sports Apparel, Yarns and Yoga

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Performance Apparel Markets: Product Developments and Innovations, 2022" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides information on the latest developments in activewear, fabrics, fibres, finishes, footwear, gloves, graphene, membranes, treatments, winter sports apparel, yarns and yoga accessories.
Furthermore, it includes news from the following innovative brands and other organisations:
- Adidas
- Allbirds
- Carrington Textiles
- DKB Sport
- HeiQ
- Hikerkind
- Lenzing Group
- lululemon athletica
- Maglificio Ripa
- Nike
- Nilit
- norda
- Orange Fiber
- Outdoor Research
- Polartec
- Puma
- RadiciGroup
- Reebok
- Sanitized
- Teijin Frontier
- The Lycra Company
- Ventile
- W L Gore & Associates (Gore)
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
ACTIVEWEAR
- HeiQ has developed a thermoregulating T-shirt made using HeiQ Smart Temp technology
- Hikerkind and Polartec have developed a hiking fleece called Midlayer_01 which is made using Polartec Power Air
FABRICS
- Carrington Textiles has developed a number of environmentally sustainable alternatives to some of its popular performance fabrics for workwear
- Maglificio Ripa and Nilit have developed a new collection of biodegradable fabrics
- Puma has developed a football jersey which incorporates a lightweight performance fabric called Ultraweave
- Teijin Frontier has developed a knitted fabric which adapts its structure in response to the presence of perspiration
- Ventile has developed an environmentally sustainable fabric called Ventile Eco 300
FIBRES AND YARNS
- HeiQ has developed a high performance yarn which is made using fibres derived from carbon-neutral biopolymers
- Lenzing Group (Lenzing) and Orange Fiber have developed a fibre called Tencel Limited
- Edition which is made using orange and wood pulp
- RadiciGroup has completed a research project to produce bio-based polyamide on a semi-industrial scale
- The Lycra Company has developed a new fibre called Lycra Adaptiv
FINISHES AND TREATMENTS
- Sanitized has developed an antimicrobial fabric finish called Sanitized Puretec
- Polartec has developed a plant-based anti-odour treatment which will replace the company's existing metal-based anti-odour treatment
FOOTWEAR
- adidas has collaborated with Allbirds in the development of a running shoe called Futurecraft.Footprint which has a low carbon footprint
- adidas has developed a collection of trainers called No-Dye which are made without the use of dye
- Nike has developed an environmentally sustainable trainer called Nike Air Zoom Alphafly
- Next Nature
- norda has developed a running shoe called norda 001 which is made using bio-based Dyneema fibre
GLOVES
- HeiQ has collaborated with Outdoor Research in the development of a range of gloves called
- RadiantX which are made using HeiQ XReflex Radiant Barrier Technology
GRAPHENE
- Reebok has developed a men's and women's apparel collection which incorporates Graphene
MEMBRANES
- W L Gore & Associates (Gore) has developed a new membrane for its Gore-Tex branded products
WINTER SPORTS APPAREL
- RadiciGroup has collaborated with DKB Sport in the development of an environmentally sustainable ski suit
YOGA ACCESSORIES
- lululemon athletica has developed a collection of yoga accessories which are made using Mylo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oce2c9