Aqua Security (Argon) Recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Innovation Insight for SBOMs Report

BOSTON, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced that Aqua Security has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Innovation Insight for Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) Report under Commercial SBOM Tools for Argon.* To realize the full benefits of SBOM, Gartner recommends software engineering leaders integrate SBOMs throughout the software delivery life cycle.



“The report highlights a critical visibility gap that is growing in frequency and severity: organizations are unable to accurately record and summarize the massive volume of software they produce, consume and operate,” said Eran Orzel, Senior Director of Argon Sales at Aqua Security. “We agree with the assessment by Gartner that integrating SBOMs into software development workflows is key to achieving software supply chain security at scale. We believe that our technology aligns with their recommendations and was built to help organizations mitigate risks and eliminate security blind spots.”

According to Gartner, “SBOMs improve the visibility, transparency, security and integrity of proprietary and open source code in software supply chains.” The firm predicts that “By 2025, 60% of organizations building or procuring critical infrastructure software will mandate and standardize SBOMs in their software engineering practice.”

Aqua’s Argon released its SBOM manifest capability as part of its Integrity Gates. It enables companies to enforce strong security measures while checking on their CI/CD pipeline and its output to improve quality and reduce runtime security issues. Argon’s SBOM manifest identifies dependencies and key risks in the artifact development process. Organizations can use it to implement strict security evaluations of artifacts and mitigate security threats once discovered.

*Gartner, “Innovation Insight for SBOMs,” Manjunath Bhat, Dale Gardner, Mark Horvath, 14 February 2022.

Aqua’s Argon Supply Chain Security Solution

Argon, an Aqua company, is a pioneer in software supply chain security and enables security and DevOps teams to protect their software supply chain against vulnerabilities, security risks and supply chain attacks. With Argon, Aqua offers the industry’s first solution to secure all stages of software build and release and stop cloud native attacks. Aqua Security’s Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is the only solution that can protect the full software development life cycle (SDLC) from code through build to runtime, ensuring the end-to-end integrity of applications.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security is the largest pure-play cloud native security company, providing customers the freedom to innovate and accelerate their digital transformations. The Aqua Platform is the leading Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) and provides prevention, detection and response automation across the entire application life cycle to secure the supply chain, secure cloud infrastructure and secure running workloads wherever they are deployed. Aqua customers are among the world’s largest enterprises in financial services, software, media, manufacturing and retail, with implementations across a broad range of cloud providers and modern technology stacks spanning containers, serverless functions and cloud VMs. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam .