DSV – Q1 2022 analyst conference call

We expect to release the Q1 2022 results of DSV A/S in the morning of 27 April 2022. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 am CEST.

At the call, Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group COO Jens Lund and Group CFO Michael Ebbe will present the Q1 2022 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: 27 April 2022

Time: 11:00 am CEST

To attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast





Go to investor.dsv.com or https://dsv-events.eventcdn.net/events/q1-2022-results

b. Conference call





Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

DK: +45 78 76 84 90

UK: +44 (0) 203 769 6819

US: +1 646 787 0157

(PIN 88 26 86)

No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com

Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 87, sebastian.rosborg@dsv.com

Media

Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 43 20 30 74, maiken.r.andersen@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,



DSV A/S

Attachment