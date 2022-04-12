Namely Wins 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely, the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their customers and developing the tools to help others find success. Awards are given for superior performances in the past 12 months. Namely was honored in the “Transformation of the Year” category.

Over the last year, Namely refocused its business strategy and committed to understanding customer needs, emphasizing personalized support, and improving efficiencies and time enhancements. As part of this effort, the company introduced a reimagined approach to customer service that resulted in a significant increase in its average Net Promoter Score, Customer Satisfaction Score, and implementation Net Promoter Score.

Joelle Oland, Director of Human Resources at Locus Recruiting, shared, “I have worked with several HRIS systems throughout my HR career, and Namely’s customer service is absolutely top-notch. This has been a huge pain point with other systems, now I have zero stress.”

Already in 2022, Namely launched several new customer-centric packages that offer clients access to customizable enhanced services and HR best practices. The company was also named one of G2’s Best HR Products for 2022.

“Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. “It is our honor to recognize Namely as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

Namely CEO Larry Dunivan commented, “Recognizing the immense pressure placed on HR teams these last few years, Namely moved to rethink how we help our clients. In doing so, we developed not only a new approach to customer service but also a series of new product and service packages that can support our clients as they change, grow, and develop in this new world of work. It’s rewarding to see these efforts pay off and receive this Excellence in Customer Service Award.”

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Namely

Distinguished by its intense commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, HR technology leader Namely is an employer of choice that helps mid-sized employers and their employees thrive. Delivering and streamlining the complexities of recruiting, onboarding, time & attendance, performance management, benefits administration, compliance, payroll, and analytics from a single platform, Namely also offers Managed Payroll and Benefits services. The company further differentiates the client experience through personalized service and easy-to-use applications. Learn more at Namely.com and follow us @ NamelyHR .

