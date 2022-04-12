TestEquity is Now an Authorized Distribution Partner for Cal Test Electronics Products

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced it is now the new authorized distributor of Cal Test Electronics products. The partnership will allow TestEquity to add a wide range of electronic testing accessories that are heavily relied upon in the engineering field.



Cal Test Electronics has been offering its extensive line of testing accessories for nearly 30 years. Quality testing equipment is only as good as the quality of the accessories you use, and this is where Cal Test Electronics provides a world-class experience. Among its product offerings are:

Probes

Alligator Clips

Jacks

Banana Plugs

Test Cables

Hex Keys

While these products are of high quality and not prone to failure, Cal Test offers extra peace of mind with a one-year warranty to protect against any possible defects.

"We’re very excited to add Cal Test products to our catalog. Our mission is to provide engineers with the tools they need to make their jobs easier, and this is a commitment that is shared by Cal Test Electronics," said Scott Cave, Director of Product Management. “Adding their accessories to our lineup is a perfect pairing with the other testing equipment we carry."

The products offered by Cal Test Electronics are compliant with some of the most stringent safety and environmental standards across the globe. Products meet standards such as IEC61010-1 CAT III & CAT IV and the RoHS Directive. This ensures that products are always both effective and safe to use.

“Working with TestEquity was quite a wise and easy decision. With their strong sales team and extensive customer base, we knew that our Test & Measurement accessories would be the perfect complement to their various electronics lines,” said Marco Leon, VP Sales & Marketing at Cal Test. “Add the fact that our sister company, B&K Precision, has been successfully working with TestEquity for many years, and you could say, 'They had us at hello!'”

The lineup of Cal Test Electronics products is already available and ready to ship from TestEquity. To check out the Cal Test accessories currently offered, visit www.testequity.com/brand/Cal-Test-Electronics.

About Test Equity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits, and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Cal Test Electronics

Since 1995, Cal Test Electronics has been serving the electronic and electrical markets with an extensive line of quality test accessories and a commitment to total customer service. We evolved for the specific purpose of providing customers with products they need to get their tasks completed. Our mission is to provide you with both a quality product and 30 years of expert knowledge so that you can remain focused on your goal. Our job is to make your testing life easier. If you are in the electronic, electrical, maintenance, or process control industries, we offer the most comprehensive lines of test accessories. With over 3,000 items in 7 product categories, there is almost no test accessory challenge Cal Test cannot meet.

