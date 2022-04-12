Granting, Approval and Exercise of Employee Options

English Lithuanian

Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) on 8 April 2022 granted to thirty-five employees of the Bank Group, as part of the annual variable remuneration for the year 2021, option rights to receive 1 745 114 shares of the Bank on 11 April 2025.

The Bank has also approved a proportionate share (one-third) of the option rights granted for employee performance in 2020, 2019 and 2018: 757 526 shares of options exercisable on 12 April 2024, 830 437 shares of options exercisable on 14 April 2023 and 930 704 shares of options exercisable on 12 April 2022.

Employee options granted for 2018 performance were exercised on 12 April 2022. Thirty-three employees of the Bank Group were granted 2 792 096 Bank shares upon exercise of these options. The Bank has no own shares after this transfer.

