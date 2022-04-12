Life Extension Launches New Supplement That Helps Reduce Waistline

Fort Lauderdale FL, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We all accumulate fat in different places. But everyone’s least-favorite fat by far is the stuff that accumulates around your middle. To help win the “battle of the bulge,” Life Extension® is launching a new weight management supplement called Waistline Control™, which pairs two plant extracts that in clinical studies have helped people lose inches (and pounds) around their waist.

“Waistline Control™ pairs Sphaeranthus indicus flower and Garcinia mangostana (mangosteen) fruit rind extracts,” said Dr. Michael A. Smith, M.D., Life Extension’s Director of Education. “This patented duo, called Meratrim®, helps us control our waistline. Which is good, because when we talk about ‘weight loss,’ what we’re usually talking about—and wishing for—is reducing the circumference around our mid-section.”

Any healthy weight loss regimen must include a healthy diet as well as regular exercise—but as any seasoned dieter can attest, even the most careful eating strategy and vigorous workout plan won’t always deliver the desired results. Fortunately, clinical studies indicate that the ingredients in Waistline Control™ can give those efforts a little “nudge.” Subjects taking this S. indicus and G. mangostana extract combination 30 minutes before breakfast and dinner for 16 weeks lost over three inches in waist circumference and just over four inches in hip circumference. In both measurements, the combination of the nutrients outperformed the placebo group.

“This extract combo can enhance weight loss, likely by targeting different mechanisms of fat metabolism,” said Dr. Asha Jaja-Chimedza, Ph.D., a Research Scientist from Life Extension. “In in-vitro studies, the combination of S. indicus and G. mangostana (mangosteen) reduced expression of proteins associated with adipogenesis (formation of fat cells), and also promoted lipid breakdown in mature fat cells.”

Additionally, subjects in the clinical study, who also ate a calorie-controlled diet and exercised, lost on average 5% or more of their total body weight. “Research shows us that losing 5% or more of your weight can significantly support health markers, particularly when it comes to heart health,” noted Dr. Smith.

Waistline Control™ is gluten-free, vegetarian, and non-GMO.

Meratrim® is a Laila Nutraceuticals trademark, registered in USA.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This supplement should be taken in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise program. Individual results are not guaranteed, and results may vary.

