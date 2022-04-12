MADD Canada Helping Impaired Driving Victims and Survivors With Costs of Post-Secondary Education

OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victims and survivors of impaired driving who are attending post-secondary school can apply for bursaries from MADD Canada to assist in pursuing their educational goals.



The MADD Canada Youth Bursary Fund offers one $10,000 bursary and several $5,000 bursaries to Canadian citizens who have been severely injured, or who have had an immediate family member (mother, father, legal guardian, sister or brother) killed or severely injured, in an impairment-related crash.

To be eligible, applicants must be pursuing a full-time, post-secondary educational program that is approved by a provincial Ministry of Education. For details and an application form, please visit the MADD Canada Youth Bursary Fund page. Applications are being accepted until May 31, 2022.



MADD Canada is hosting an online webinar on April 21, 2022 at 7 p.m. ET for students who wish to learn more about the Youth Bursary Fund. Students who wish to attend can register here.

The largest bursary of $10,000 is the Louise Joanne Twerdy Leadership Bursary, named in memory of a former MADD Canada National President and staff member. It is awarded to one student each year who aspires to the same leadership, dedication and compassion that Louise exhibited throughout her lifetime.

MADD Canada’s National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, is a past recipient of that Leadership bursary. Her brother, D.J. Hancock, was tragically killed in August 2014 after his car was hit by an impaired driver.



“Receiving that bursary was wonderful. It alleviated some of the financial pressures and allowed me to concentrate on my studies,” said Ms. Hancock, who was pursuing her Masters of Science in Nursing - Nurse Practitioner Program at Laurentian University at the time. “For any victims and survivors who are going to university or college and need some financial help, this is a great opportunity.”



MADD Canada offers its thanks to the all donors and sponsors who earmark their contributions for this program, including Azrieli Foundation, as well as Garth William Hazlitt of Winnipeg, Manitoba, who donated an incredible $25,000 to the Bursary Program to fund one bursary annually between 2018 and 2023.