IBN’s HempWire to Serve as Official NewsWire of Organa Kannalytics’ Southeastern Hemp & Medical Cannabis Convention

DENVER, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via HempWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted communications organization with 50+ brands, is pleased to announce that its HempWire brand is an Official Media Sponsor and Official NewsWire of the Southeastern Hemp & Medical Cannabis (SHMC) Convention presented by Organa Kannalytics.



SHMC will be on held May 12-14, 2022, at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta and virtually via livestream. Organa Kannalytics seeks to bring the hemp and medical cannabis industry legitimacy through science and education. The multi-day SHMC expo will offer networking opportunities and break-out sessions covering medical use and practices, as well as business opportunities in the space. Other topics will include the latest in scientific advancements and local, state and national legislation affecting the budding cannabis and hemp industry.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with both IBN and HempWire to maximize the success of the Southeastern Hemp & Medical Cannabis Convention,” said Bridgett Graham, CEO and founder of Organa Kannalytics. “IBN’s many brands and tools allow them to leverage communications solutions to heighten advance visibility of the SHMC, create a robust online presence, and strengthen the valuable connections between our team, executives in the space and industry enthusiasts. We are excited to host our 2022 event at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta. We believe IBN and HempWire can help us reach a broader audience, making it a better conference for all participants.”

“We’re excited that HempWire is a media sponsor and official newswire at this year’s Southeastern Hemp & Medical Cannabis Expo,” added IBN Communications Director Jonathan Keim. “Organa Kannalytics has a track record of successfully producing this event for a booming industry and rapidly growing consumer base. We look forward to being part of it in Atlanta next month.”

For tickets to SHMC and to explore sponsorship, speaker, exhibit or volunteer opportunities at the convention, please visit www.OrganaKannalytics.com

