Press Release April 12, 2022

Hexatronic publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

Hexatronic publishes today the Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021. The annual report is available on the company’s webpage: https://group.hexatronic.com/.

Gothenburg, April 12, 2022

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This disclosure contains information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on April 12, 2022 18:00 CEST.

