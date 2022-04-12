Las Vagas, USA, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bone Growth Stimulators Market to Progress at a Substantial CAGR of 5.34% by 2026, as per DelveInsight’s analysis

The Bone Growth Stimulators market is witnessing a positive market growth owing to the factors such as the prevalence of degenerative bone-related disorders, increasing cases of accident and traumatic cases such as road crashes, sports injuries, and the accumulative focus on developing technologically advanced devices with respect to Bone Growth Stimulators.

DelveInsight's Bone Growth Stimulators Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Bone Growth Stimulators Market, upcoming innovations in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Bone Growth Stimulators Market.

Some of the essential factors from the Bone Growth Stimulators Market report:

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth and occupy the largest share in the Bone Growth Stimulators market.

Key Bone Growth Stimulators companies proactively developing novel devices include names such as Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Medical Inc., DJO, LLC, Bioventus, ITO Co., Ltd., BTT Health GmbH, Stimulate Health, Kinex Medical Company, LLC, Fintek Bio-Electric Inc., Regen Lab SA, Arthrex, Inc., Altis Biologics (Pty) Ltd, TERUMO BCT, INC., Medtronic, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), T-Biotechnology, Dr. PRP USA LLC, Ossatec Benelux BV, and others.

DelveInsight analyzes that Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 1.64 billion by 2026.

On February 23, 2020, Orthofix announced the approval by the FDA, of an updated version of its bone growth stimulator app, STIM onTrack.

On March 7, 2018, Orthofix won FDA approval in the US and CE Mark approval in the European Union for its next-gen PhysioStim bone growth stimulator devices.

Bone Growth Stimulators Overview

A Bone Growth Stimulator is a device that generates an electric current used to promote bone growth. It uses ultrasonic or pulsed electromagnetic waves. Bone Gowth Stimulators are either external or surgically implanted into the area of the affected bone.

Bone Growth Stimulators Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Bone Growth Stimulator market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the Global Bone Growth Stimulator market and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is attributed due to several factors such as the rising incidents of traumatic injuries due to falls, accidents, and others in the region. Moreover, increasing geriatric and obese people in the region, and rising physician and patient awareness about newly introduced treatment procedures and technologies, rising government initiatives, and increased product launches are expected to aid in the growth of the North America Bone Growth Stimulators Market.

Furthermore, high disposable income, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and increased awareness regarding disease progression and new treatments are also expected to aid in the Bone Growth Stimulators market growth in this region.

Bone Growth Stimulators Market Dynamics

The Bone Growth Stimulators market is witnessing a positive market growth owing to the factors such as the prevalence of degenerative bone-related disorders, increasing cases of accident and traumatic cases such as road crashes, sports injuries, and others, the growing burden of the geriatric population who are susceptible to developing various bone degenerative disorders, and the accumulative focus on developing technologically advanced devices with respect to Bone Growth Stimulators.

However, limited medical reimbursements and the high cost of procedures may be certain limiting factors of the Bone Growth Stimulators market growth. Also, the outbreak of the pandemic led to the cancellation of outpatient visits and the suspension of non-emergency hospitals and procedures. This resulted in the reduced number of routine clinical examinations and orthopedic procedures.

Scope of the Bone Growth Stimulators Market Report

Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2021-2026

Market Segmentation By Product Type - Bone Growth Stimulation Devices [Non-Invasive Bone Growth Stimulators {Combined Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices, Capacitive Coupling (CC) Devices, Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Devices, Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators}, Invasive Bone Growth Stimulators], Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP), Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP)

Market Segmentation Based on Application - Spinal Fusion Surgeries, Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries, Others

Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Home Care, Others

Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Bone Growth Stimulators Companies - Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Medical Inc., DJO, LLC, Bioventus, ITO Co., Ltd., BTT Health GmbH, Stimulate Health, Kinex Medical Company, LLC, Fintek Bio-Electric Inc., Regen Lab SA, Arthrex, Inc., Altis Biologics (Pty) Ltd, TERUMO BCT, INC., Medtronic, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), T-Biotechnology, Dr PRP USA LLC, Ossatec Benelux BV, and others.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: Global Bone Growth Stimulators market was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 1.64 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Bone Growth Stimulators Market Report Introduction 2 Bone Growth Stimulators Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Bone Growth Stimulators Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Bone Growth Stimulators Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Bone Growth Stimulators Market 7 Bone Growth Stimulators Market Layout 8 Bone Growth Stimulators Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Bone Growth Stimulators Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

