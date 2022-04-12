Conciliator submits settlement proposal for UPM Biofuels

English Finnish

(UPM, Helsinki, 12 April 2022 at 20:20 EEST) – Conciliator Leo Suomaa has submitted a proposal for UPM Biofuels in the collective labour negotiations with the Paperworkers’ Union. The conciliator has asked the parties to state their position on the proposal by 14 April 2022 at 10:00 EEST, which is also the deadline for the settlement proposals for UPM Pulp, UPM Specialty Papers and UPM Raflatac, given earlier by the conciliator.



The conciliation for UPM Communication Papers was interrupted last weekend.

"Settlement proposals have now been given to four out of five UPM businesses aiming at collective labour agreements. More than half of UPM’s employees affiliated with the Paperworkers’ Union are now covered by settlement proposals", says Jyrki Hollmén, Vice President, Labour Markets at UPM.

