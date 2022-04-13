Global Pea Protein Markets 2022-2027 with Roquette Freres, Puris Foods, Emsland Group, and DuPont Dominating

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pea Protein Market by Type (Isolate, Concentrate, and Textured), Form (Dry and Wet), Source (Yellow Split Pea, Lentils and ChickPea), Application, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America and ROW ) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for Pea Protein is estimated at USD 1.7 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% to reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2027.

The increasing vegan population, popularity of plant-based foods and gluten-free products and nutritional benefits of pea-based products are key factors that are projected to drive the growth of the Pea Protein market during the forecast period. The application of Pea Protein has increased exponentially over the past years with an increase in adaptation of healthier lifestyle and dietary habits among people.

According to the 2021 Health & Nutrition Survey from the International Food Information Council (IFIC), one-quarter of adults said they are eating more plant protein than in 2020. Beyond Meat's Beyond Sausage was the 10th best-selling new food/beverage in 2020 with year one sales of USD 53 million, and 36 of the top 100 best sellers had a plant-based attribute and 22 were vegan, according to IRI's 2021 New Product Pacesetters.



The Food segment, by application is projected to observe the fastest growth in the Pea Protein market throughout the forecasted period



The growing vegan revolution and the rising population of people adopting the vegan lifestyle has increased the demand for variety of food options in the vegan segment like meat alternatives in the form of vegan burger patties and vegan sausages.

Pea Protein is one of the key ingredients in these products. The use of Pea Protein as a performance nutrition in smoothies and snack bars by athletes to tackle issues like lactose intolerance caused by dairy products has also increased the demand of Pea Protein in multiple food applications.



The Pea Protein Isolate segment by type is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Pea Protein market



The Pea Protein Isolate is estimated to have the largest growth due to increased awareness about healthy lifestyle and dietary habits. Pea Protein Isolates have a high protein content making it a better and healthier choice to attain daily protein macros. Its wide range of application in Plant-based Meat, Snack Bar and Vegan Protein Powder makes it popular choice.



The dry form Pea Protein is projected to attain the fastest market growth in Pea Protein market over the forecast period.



The dry form textured Pea Protein is estimated to dominate the market over the forecasted period for its versatility. The textured attribute helps to replicate the meaty texture and makes it a healthier and more sustainable alternative to meat in the form of plant-based meat options like burger patty and sausages. The dry form is also used as a protein filler in protein shakes and smoothies. The versatile application of dry form pea protein will help achieve the fastest market growth over the forecasted period.

Leading players profiled in this report

A few players dominate the global market for pea protein, wherein Roquette Freres (France), Puris Foods (US), Emsland Group (Germany), and DuPont (US) account for a substantial share of the market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Vegan Population and Popularity of Plant-Based Products

Advancements in Extraction and Processing Technologies

Growing Consumer Awareness About Nutritional Benefits Offered by Pea and Pea-Based Products

Increase in Demand for Gluten-Free Food Products

Restraints

High Cost of Raw Material

Low Processing Outputs Result in Limited Supply to Manufacturers

Opportunities

Increasing Focus on Innovation and Developments of Better Pea Protein Extracts & Products in Global Markets

Lack of Allergen Properties Helping Acceptability Against Conventional Plant-Based Proteins

Advancements in Texture Properties Supporting Adoption in Baking and Meat Processing Ingredients

Rise in Demand from the Pet Food Industry

Challenges

Supply Constraints due to Unstable Production of Peas Hampering Growth Prospects

Pricing Factors Impacting the Pea Proteins Market

Raw Material Varieties and Climate Conditions

Favourable Climatic Conditions to Produce Base Material

Demand and Supply Factors

Manufacturing Cost

Logistic Cost

Regulatory Reforms

Nature of Competition in the Market

Economic Condition

Product Life Cycle

Case Study Analysis: The Pea Proteins Market

Roquette Freres: Constructing New Protein Plant

Ingredion Incorporated: Developing Ingredients for New Recipes

Company Profiles

