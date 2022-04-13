Lantronix Named Among CRN’s 10 Coolest IoT Hardware Companies in 2022 Internet of Things 50

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced that it has been named among CRN’s 2022 10 Coolest IoT Hardware Companies. Some of the other companies joining Lantronix on CRN’s 2022 list are Cisco, Dell Technologies, Intel and Qualcomm. CRN’s 2022 list of 10 Coolest IoT Hardware Companies honors organizations with innovations in hardware that enable artificial intelligence, 5G and other IoT capabilities. CRN® is a brand of The Channel Company. The full 2022 CRN IoT 50 winner list is featured online in the April issue of CRN Magazine.



Compiled by a panel of CRN editors, with input from industry-leading solution providers, this award is part of CRN’s 2022 Internet of Things 50, an annual award that honors 50 key IoT players across connectivity, hardware, industrial IoT, security and software.

“We are honored to be named among CRN’s Top 10 Coolest Hardware Companies for our innovations in IoT hardware. Being honored alongside the biggest names in IoT hardware is a testament to our strategy of providing end-to-end IoT solutions that provide our customers with the proven integration and ease-of-use needed for success in today’s IoT-driven world,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix.

“CRN’s IoT 50 list recognizes companies for their groundbreaking products and services that effortlessly link an array of devices with complex infrastructures, capabilities and data analytics to help businesses gain priceless insight into everything from business operations to customer experience," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN is delighted to honor Lantronix for its dedication to enhancing business decisions and transforming organizations via cutting-edge IoT solutions.”

Award criteria is based on the quality of the vendors' technology portfolios, their IT channel impact and their ability to drive industry change and development through continuous innovation.

Lantronix solutions encompass the full spectrum of products and services to meet the IoT market challenges of today and tomorrow. Our end-to-end solutions portfolio includes embedded modules, software and services as well as IoT system solutions.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with its dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

