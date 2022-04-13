Lifeist Portfolio Company Mikra Adds Olympic Medalists as Brand Ambassadors

Ashley Wagner and Cullen Jones to Support the Launch of Mikra

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”), has engaged Olympic medalists Ashley Wagner and Cullen Jones as Brand Ambassadors.

Ashley Wagner is a bronze medalist in figure skating at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and a silver medalist at the 2016 World Championships. Since Michelle Kwan in 1999, Wagner was the first U.S. senior ladies figure skater to win three national championships (2012, 2013 and 2015).

Cullen Jones is a gold medalist in swimming at the 2008 Olympic Games in the 4x100m freestyle, and won two silvers (4x100m freestyle relay and 50m freestyle) and a gold in the 4x100m medley relay at the 2012 Olympic Games. He also won two gold medals and one silver medal at the swimming world championships.

“To complement our development deal with baseball hero Jose Bautista, Mikra continues to assemble a roster of athletic role models and amazing humans to support the launch of Mikra and push our mission of increasing the world’s healthspan forward,” said Faraaz Jamal, COO of Lifeist and CEO of Mikra. “Both Ashley and Cullen are inspirations and trailblazers, and we are privileged that they are part of the Mikra family. Together, we plan to help humans around the world enjoy better cellular health.”



“Mikra is a centerpiece of Lifeist's wellness mission to improve human health, and I couldn't be more encouraged with the path that it is on,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. “After recently introducing its first breakthrough product, CELLF, Faraaz and team are continuing to build the ecosystem around Mikra with these world class athletes. We are just getting started as we go after the massive nutraceuticals market which is worth over $100 billion dollars in the U.S. alone.”

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides U.S. customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health.

