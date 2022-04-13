HUMBL Selected To Pilot Digital Wallet Program On Behalf of The County of Santa Cruz, California

San Diego, California, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB:HMBL) HUMBL Blockchain Services announced today the unanimous approval and formation of a pilot program with the County of Santa Cruz, California to develop a digital wallet. The program will be customized at the request of the County to experiment with the streamlining and equitable distribution of city services to all of its constituents via mobile wallet.



The initial pilot program will include the infrastructure for a digital wallet and expanded to serve the needs of the community as the County sees fit. The initiative was sponsored by Supervisor Zach Friend and approved unanimously by the County Board of Supervisors in their meeting on April 12, 2022. The program will be delivered and reported back on no later than August 9, 2022.

"At HUMBL Blockchain Services we believe one of the key uses of blockchain will be mobile wallets. Delivering personal identification, verifiable credentials, document storage and payment methods for citizens around the world to interact more effectively with their local, state and national governments," said HUMBL CEO, Brian Foote. “Today is a positive step towards that future here in the United States and in our home state of California.”

“The pilot program is believed to be the first ever in the state, and would offer an innovative new way for the County to provide equitable access to its constituents” said Supervisor Friend. “The County is excited to explore a variety of blockchain based options from library cards to marriage licenses and birth certificates to planning department permits. We look forward to bringing digital transformation and cutting-edge technology to our community."

"We appreciate the innovative ways in which the County of Santa Cruz is adopting blockchain technology to better serve its constituents and look forward to piloting this program on their behalf,” said Alfonso Arana Jr., Vice President of HUMBL Blockchain Services.

About HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL Blockchain Services was designed to help local, state and federal governments, armed services and international agencies develop mobile wallets, verifiable credentials and NFT solutions on blockchain.

About the County of Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County is situated at the northern tip of Monterey Bay, approximately 65 miles south of San Francisco. There are four incorporated cities in the County including the City of Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Scotts Valley, and Capitola. Santa Cruz is known for its deep roots in surfing, brought over to the mainland by Hawaiian royalty.

