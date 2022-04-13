New Poll: 1 in 5 Canadian Companies Offering Internships in 2022, 86% to Be Paid Positions

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facing a critical lack of skilled workers, some Canadian companies are looking to create their own trained workforce as more than 1 in 5 companies (21%) say they plan to offer internships in 2022, according to a new survey from The Harris Poll commissioned by Express Employment Professionals.



Of those companies offering internship opportunities, an average of 20 positions will be created, and 86% of the internships will be paid positions.

Furthermore, almost all of the companies (93%) report they are likely to hire interns as full- or part-time employees afterward.

According to Hanif Hemani, an Express franchise owner in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, internships can be a win-win for both employers and job seekers.

“Right now, finding experienced candidates is tough, so I think it is a great idea for companies to look at this option due to the labour shortage,” said Hemani. “It allows companies to get a sneak peek at upcoming talent and perhaps set the stage for future great hires.

“For the intern, having some relevant experience does make them more marketable, and it also gives them an opportunity to assess the company and the industry for culture, fit and long-term viability.”

Hemani’s advice for interns is to, “learn as much as you can, take on as many projects as you can and develop a breadth of skills and experience. Right now, experience is at a premium and will set those interns apart.”

Early, on-the-job experience is invaluable and that knowledge transfer between experts and younger generations is even more important with baby boomers retiring in droves, according to Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller.

“With a large number of internships and apprenticeships expected to be offered by companies this year, those looking to break into new fields should jump at the chance to add real-world experience to their resumes and an advantage over their competition,” he added.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between Nov. 10 and Dec. 2, 2021, among 510 Canadian hiring decision-makers (defined as adults ages 18+ in Canada who are employed full-time or self-employed, work at companies with more than one employee, and have full/significant involvement in hiring decisions at their company). Data were weighted where necessary by company size to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the population.

