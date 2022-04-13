Monstrously fast + scalable NoSQL database, ScyllaDB, now available on AWS Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB, a database for data-intensive applications that require high performance and low latency, announced today that it is available in AWS Marketplace: a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Anyone with an AWS account can now purchase Scylla Cloud or Scylla Enterprise through their AWS account in just a few clicks, removing the barrier of new contracts and lengthy legal reviews.



This availability allows AWS customers to easily adopt ScyllaDB to power real-time applications that run at global scale. Harnessing the ever-increasing power of modern infrastructures, ScyllaDB can support millions of users and devices with extremely low-latency and high availability under any condition (e.g., terabytes to petabytes of digital information with millions of read/write operations and msec P99 response).

“We designed ScyllaDB from the ground up to take advantage of modern multi-CPU, multi-core public cloud servers such as those provided by Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2),” explained Dor Laor, ScyllaDB Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at ScyllaDB. “Companies like Discord, Disney+ Hotstar, Expedia, FireEye, and Zillow are already achieving impressive results with ScyllaDB. We’re looking forward to helping more disruptive organizations unleash their applications’ potential with the power and simplicity of ScyllaDB on AWS.”

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog where customers can find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software, data, and services. It includes thousands of software listings and simplifies software licensing and procurement with flexible pricing options and numerous deployment methods.

ScyllaDB has a long history of technical work with AWS. For AWS customers, ScyllaDB’s premier offering is Scylla Cloud. This fully-managed database-as-a-service (DBaaS) delivers high throughput and predictable low-latency performance while minimizing data infrastructure costs and freeing teams from administrative overhead. Scylla Cloud is certified to run on AWS Outposts. ScyllaDB open source and enterprise options are also available and supported on AWS. ScyllaDB is API-compatible with both Cassandra and DynamoDB, and has been shown to maximize the performance and capacity of EC2 instances — helping customers realize the economies of cloud computing on AWS.

Learn more about ScyllaDB in AWS Marketplace here:

About ScyllaDB

ScyllaDB is the database for data-intensive apps that require high performance and low latency. It enables teams to harness the ever-increasing computing power of modern infrastructures--eliminating barriers to scale as data grows. Unlike any other database, ScyllaDB is built with deep architectural advancements that enable exceptional end-user experiences at radically lower costs. Over 300 game-changing companies like Disney+ Hotstar, Expedia, FireEye, Discord, Crypto.com, Zillow, Starbucks, Comcast, and Samsung use ScyllaDB for their toughest database challenges. ScyllaDB is available as free open source software, a fully-supported enterprise product, and a fully managed service on multiple cloud providers. For more information: ScyllaDB.com

Media Contact:

Wayne Ariola