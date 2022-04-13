English Finnish Swedish

Company announcement, Insider information, Helsinki, 13 April 2022 at 6:30 PM (EEST)



Nexstim Plc: Decisions of the Board of Directors regarding issuance of shares under the restricted share unit plan and directed share issue

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that pursuant to the authorisation received from the Company's Annual General Meeting on March 31, 2022 and the restricted share unit reward plan approved by the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2016, the Board of Directors of the Company has today resolved on issuing altogether 7,082 new shares without payment to members of the Board of Directors. Leena Niemistö will receive 1,867 shares, Martin Forss will receive 1,718 shares, Timo Hildén will receive 1,512 shares and Tero Weckroth will receive 1,985 shares based on the amount of the gross reward for the vesting period 2021-2022 determined by the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2021.

The new shares are expected to be listed on or about 19 April 2022. After the issuance, the total number of shares in the Company will be 6,693,755.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

