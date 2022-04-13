Celestica Q1 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call Thursday, April 28, 2022

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica’s first quarter financial results and conference call will take place on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The conference call start time is 8:00am ET. Financial results will be released after market close on April 27, 2022.



Participants are invited to join the live webcast at:

https://app.webinar.net/Ye7dkqrRxMo

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.