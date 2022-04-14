Quarterly Report Investor Webinar / Call

PERTH, Western Australia, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss the March 2022 Quarterly Report, which is anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Tuesday April 26, 2022.



CALL DETAILS

Australia: Tuesday April 26, 2022



Perth – 7:00am



Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am Canada: Monday April 25, 2022



Toronto – 7:00pm



Vancouver – 4:00pm UK: Tuesday April 26, 2022



London – 12:00am





Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BlNlcn9gTjmVUsR1WWri8A

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 814 9279 7984

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149



+61 3 7018 2005 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kd3EXmjW6P

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.

