Proposal to Acquire PDI No Longer Deemed Superior

Perth, Western Australia, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PERSEUS PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE PREDICTIVE NO LONGER DEEMED A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) (Perseus or the Company) has taken note of the ASX release by Predictive Discovery Limited (Predictive) that a revised Arrangement Agreement has been received from Robex Resources Inc. (Robex) which has been determined by the Predictive Board as having matched under Robex’s matching right (as per the terms of the Arrangement Agreement between Robex and Predictive dated 5 October 2025).

As such, the Perseus binding offer for Predictive (as announced to the ASX on 3 December 2025) which was subject to Robex not successfully executing its matching right, is terminated.

This announcement was approved for release by Craig Jones, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Perseus

