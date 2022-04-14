Tech Impact Pilots Workforce Development Program in Delaware in Partnership with Baylor Women's Correctional Institution

WILMINGTON, Del., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Impact, the Delaware Department of Correction and the Delaware Department of Education announced today the launch of a pilot cohort of the Tech Impact customer experience training program, CXWorks, at Baylor Women's Correctional Institution (BWCI). The program, already popular in Las Vegas, is funded by a grant from Barclays in an effort to connect women, who are returning citizens, with local support and community resources that will help them obtain employment.

"We are excited to pilot CXWorks in Delaware alongside our partners Barclays and Baylor Women's Correctional Institution. This program will train and employ women in the high-demand sector of customer service," said Patrick Callihan, Chief Executive Officer of Tech Impact. "Barclays has supported the program since its inception in Nevada in 2016, and we're hoping to replicate the success that market has experienced, having graduated 160 people with over 80% job placement rate."

Tech Impact's CXWorks is a free, eight-week workforce development program that offers career training and certification to individuals who are ready to master the customer experience. Students immerse themselves in the skills and knowledge required for call and "contact" center positions, helping companies take care of customer service needs over the phone, instant messaging, and other forms of communication.

"The CXWorks training program aligns perfectly with our mission to successfully prepare women to re-enter our community," said Dr. Dwight BoNey, Teacher Supervisor at Baylor Women's Correctional Institution. "We work hard to instill professionalism, work ethic and soft skills into every student in our program. CXWorks complements our program, giving the ladies at BWCI the opportunity for career training in customer service and creating opportunities for employment upon release in an industry that is in high demand."

Six BWCI residents are participating in Tech Impact's first CXWorks training class. All participants have already earned a GED or are currently working to earn a GED and were selected, in part, because they are approaching their release from incarceration later this year. Upon the successful completion of CXWorks, BWCI's graduates will earn an industry-recognized customer service certification. Following their release from incarceration, Tech Impact staff will follow up to help them secure job placement in the community.

"The Delaware Department of Correction is pleased to be the first correctional system in the country to bring the CXWorks employment training program into a prison facility," said Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr. "We value the partnership that is providing this new pathway to help incarcerated people learn practical skills they can use to obtain employment and drive their reentry success."

"Barclays is committed to partnering with organizations that are focused on creating opportunities and removing the barriers to success for those who are looking for work," said Jenn Cho, Head of Citizenship for Barclays US Consumer Bank. "The CXWorks training program offers valuable tools to help these women build a better future and to develop the skills and confidence necessary for work."

About Tech Impact

Tech Impact is a nonprofit that leverages technology to advance social impact. Our proven workforce training programs and intermediary services prepare our graduates to launch or advance their careers in technology. We strengthen nonprofits through a full spectrum of technological support, giving them the education and services they need to deliver greater impact and help their communities thrive. Learn more at techimpact.org.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded credit cards, small business credit cards, installment loans, POS Finance, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customers and clients, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.barclays.com.

