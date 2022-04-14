Exodus Announces Release of Fiat On-Ramp

OMAHA, Neb., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (tZERO and Securitize ATS:EXOD), (“the Company”) the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, today announced that customers now have the ability to buy cryptocurrency using their bank accounts within the Exodus mobile application.



“We envision a future where everyone can easily participate in DeFi with no barriers to entry,” said JP Richardson, CEO and Co-Founder. “The on-ramp, powered by Ramp Network, facilitates an effortless exchange of fiat currencies like US Dollars for cryptocurrency all within Exodus mobile. Customers can now buy cryptocurrency using their bank accounts within our beautifully designed platform, making the world of crypto increasingly accessible.”

The Company’s newly-launched fiat on-ramp is powered by Ramp Network. Customers can now exchange USD, EUR or GBP for over 25 cryptocurrencies within Exodus mobile. This release will enable users easier access to crypto currencies.

To access the product as an existing customer, simply open the Exodus mobile application. New customers can download the latest version of Exodus on Android and iOS and “on-ramp” to the world of crypto and DeFi today.

Contact

Customer Support

support@exodus.com

Press and Investor Relations

Allysa Howell

investors@exodus.com

+1 (720) 484-1147

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to help the world to exit the traditional finance system. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy-to-use wallet. The non-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. For more info visit exodus.com.

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com/blog; press releases; public videos, calls and webcasts; and social media: Twitter (@exodus_io and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "intend," "believe," or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, quotations from management regarding confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, certain business metrics, including anticipated revenues and net (loss) income for the year and, in particular, through the fourth quarter of 2021, and the timing, means and amount of anticipated stock repurchases. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause actual results or performance to be materially and adversely different. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to:

● the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and safety of our employees, users, as well as the physical and economic impacts of the various recommendations, orders, and protocols issued by local and national governmental agencies in light of continual evolution of the pandemic, including any periodic reimplementation of preventative measures in various

global locations;

● difficulties predicting user behavior and changes in user spending habits as a result of, among

other things, prevailing economic conditions, levels of employment, salaries and wages, inflation

and consumer confidence, particularly in light of the pandemic and as pandemic-related restrictions are eased regionally and globally;

● unexpected or rapid changes in the growth or decline of our domestic and/or international markets;

● increasing competition from existing and new competitors;

● expectations regarding future customer adoption of Exodus for dApps, DeFi and NFTs compared to its competitors;

● rapidly evolving and groundbreaking advances that fundamentally alter the digital asset and

cryptocurrency industry;

● continued compliance with regulatory requirements;

● volatility in the price of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, and other digital assets;

● the possibility that the development and release of new products or enhancements to existing

products do not proceed in accordance with the anticipated timeline or may themselves contain bugs or errors requiring remediation and that the market for the sale of these new or enhanced products may not develop as expected;

● the risks relating to our ability to sustain or increase profitability or revenue growth in future

periods (or minimize declines) while controlling expenses;

● the compromise of user data for any reason;

● foreign operational, political and other risks relating to our operations; and

● the loss of key personnel, labor shortages or work stoppages.

More information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion & Analysis" sections of our offering statement on Form 1-A. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.