OTC Markets Group Welcomes Sprott Physical Uranium Trust to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX: U.UN/U.U; OTCQX: SRUUF), has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Sprott Physical Uranium Trust begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SRUUF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Nauth LPC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (“SPUT”) seeks to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding uranium. SPUT invests and holds substantially all of its assets in uranium in the form of U3O8.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

