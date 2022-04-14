IBN Announces Startup Hustle Interview with NFL Legend Eddie George and SportsCast Managing Partner Garrick Dorn

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that NFL legend and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George and SportsCast managing partner Garrick Dorn recently appeared on Startup Hustle, a podcast that’s driven to tell the real story of startups, entrepreneurs, wins, losses and a lot of stuff that happens in between.



The broadcast, hosted by Kansas City-based entrepreneur and best-selling author Matt DeCoursey, is available for on-demand viewing on Startup Hustle.

During the interview, George and Dorn discussed the formation of SportsCast and how it’s giving fans an opportunity to own never-before-heard stories from generational athletes.

“I’ve been in the sports business space for 25 years. …We’ve always had an eye for the modern business and what’s next,” Dorn said. “As Web3 was developing, we found ourselves on two ends of the equation – working with developers and technology on the blockchain side … as well as the athlete management side. … SportsCast was born as a way to combine those two, working with a team that wanted athlete-generated content and wanted us to go source that for them. In that process we found Eddie George and really started out that relationship. Now, we’re launching an NFT drop with Eddie in April, and we’re excited about the verticals associated with it.”

“This opportunity has allowed me to really see the benefits behind NFTs. They are innovative, creative, different and going to shake up the world in terms of people having ownership of content that they won’t find anywhere else,” George added. “Since I stopped playing in 2005, I’ve been on a journey of finding my next passion and purpose, and I’ve done it through my three E’s – entrepreneurship, education and entertainment. … [SportsCast] allows me to do all of that – to be a host, to have conversations with players who I’ve played with and against, and to create content that people can own.”

“I’ll be speaking with personal friends who I played with, who I know, who I kind of grew up with in the business – guys like Jerome Bettis, Lawrence Taylor, Ray Lewis. Those are guys on my wish list,” George continued. “What you’re going to get is a real, in-moment conversation that’s authentic, that’s funny, that’s serious, featuring stories that you’ve never heard anyplace else. We’re talking about things that are very near-and-dear to us, very intimate. … We’re going to talk about our successes and failures. … I’m just the tip of the spear when it comes to this.”

Throughout the interview, George and Dorn continued to discuss SportsCast and the challenges presented when developing a project combining bleeding-edge technology and high-profile individuals.

Learn more by watching to the full interview on Startup Hustle.

About SportsCast

SportsCast is upending digital sports collectibles by fusing ingenious original artwork digital cards with captivating athlete created content. Each encoded collectible card enables exclusive access to select SportsCast episodes; fascinating private conversations shared by well-known sports figures themselves – mano a mano. This is the stuff of legend, and it’s transforming sports media collectibles. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SportsCast.net.

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com