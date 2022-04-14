Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces 2022 Annual Meeting

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), a leading provider of seaborne transportation and distribution of liquified gases, today announced that its 2022 Annual Meeting will be held on May 12, 2022, at the offices of Navigator Gas US, LLC, at 650 Madison Avenue, 25th Floor, New York, New York, 10022, U.S.A. at 09:00 A.M. local time.



The record date for the determination of shareholders eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting is set as April 12, 2022. At the Annual Meeting, shareholders will vote on the election of the members of the Board of Directors and the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The Company’s Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement will be mailed on or about April 14, 2022 and will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) and available on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. The Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement is also available on the Company’s website by clicking the relevant links below.

The Company has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2020 Form 20-F is available on our website (www.navigatorgas.com).

The Company expects that its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Form 20-F”) will be available prior to the date of the Annual Meeting. When filed, the 2021 Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.navigatorgas.com or the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the 2020 Form 20-F and once available, the 2021 Form 20-F, free of charge upon request.

In accordance with the Company’s Bylaws, the deadline for any shareholder to give notice of any proposal to be presented at the Annual Meeting is close of business on April 24, 2022, subject to compliance with the requirements as to form and content of such notice contained in those Bylaws. Notice of any such proposal must be delivered to the Company’s Secretary (John Reay) at Verde Building, 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 3DH, United Kingdom on or before the above-mentioned deadline.

6-K NVGS 2022 AGM Filing – Proxy Statement – Proxy Card

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet consists of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 21 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

