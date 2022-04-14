Del Taco Rolls Out Next Iteration of 20 Under $2 Value Menu and New Poppers Drinks

LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As inflation continues to skyrocket prices on everything from gas to rent and more, Del Taco, the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, continues to offer the largest variety of drinks and fresh-made items under $2 in the quick service category. Starting today, Del Taco’s popular 20 Under $2 menu will include three new Chicken Cheddar Rollers made with freshly grilled, marinated chicken, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and a choice of three savory sauces rolled in a warm flour tortilla. Del Taco’s latest Poppers drinks are also back for a limited time in two exciting new flavors, Purple Pear Lemonade Poppers and Purple Pear Sprite® Poppers. Topped with kiwi fruit juice popping boba pearls and infused with sweet prickly pear flavor, the purple beverages explode in your mouth for a next level sipping experience.



“In the quick-service category, we are continuing to see value menus disappear at a time when guests need affordable, flavorful and fresh-made food more than ever. We want to continue to be first in their minds as the go-to solution when inflation continues to shrink their wallet,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “To do this well, we know guests appreciate a wide variety of items and flavors rather than only three or four items or temporary discounted offers. Del Taco’s New Chicken Cheddar Rollers deliver on this promise with three new flavors made with fresh ingredients at a price that guests can count on every day on our 20 Under $2 Menu. Additionally, although not part of our value menu, we are just as thrilled to launch our next fusion flavor bursting versions of our Poppers drinks with two new prickly pear and kiwi thirst quenchers”

Del Taco’s new Chicken Cheddar Rollers and Purple Pear Poppers drinks follow the brand strategy to provide guests fresh-made to order food and ingredients at an unbelievable value with craveable flavors they can’t get anywhere else**:

NEW Chicken Cheddar Rollers ($1.29) are filled will freshly grilled, marinated chicken, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and choice of tangy green sauce (Original), creamy ranch sauce or chipotle sauce, rolled in a warm flour tortilla.

are filled will freshly grilled, marinated chicken, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and choice of tangy green sauce (Original), creamy ranch sauce or chipotle sauce, rolled in a warm flour tortilla. NEW Purple Pear Lemonade Poppers ($1.99 for 16 oz./$2.99 for 24 oz.) are colorfully made with popping pearls that burst with refreshing kiwi fruit juice mixed with our purple, prickly pear flavors and served over Minute Maid ® ZeroSugar Lemonade and ice.

are colorfully made with popping pearls that burst with refreshing kiwi fruit juice mixed with our purple, prickly pear flavors and served over Minute Maid ZeroSugar Lemonade and ice. NEW Purple Pear Sprite® Poppers ($1.99 for 16 oz./$2.99 for 24 oz.) marry the sensory pleasure of fizzy, refreshing Sprite® and bursts of kiwi fruit flavored popping pearls mixed with our sweet, prickly pear flavors over ice.



Guests looking to try the new Chicken Cheddar Rollers are in for an additional treat. To celebrate the rollout, Del Taco’s Del Yeah!™ Rewards members can get five Chicken Cheddar Rollers for $4.20 on Wednesday, April 20*** for one day only on what Del Taco is calling Rollerdaze. Additionally, fans unable to pop into their local Del restaurant for the one day only deal can access the offer and Free Delivery through the Del Taco app****. Del Taco’s 4/20 Rollerdaze deal is timed to coincide with the unofficial national cannabis holiday to fulfill those mass munchie needs, but whether you wake and bake or don’t partake everyone can enjoy a smokin’ deal in the Del Yeah! Rewards app to try the new Chicken Cheddar Rollers. For more details about Del’s Rollerdaze deal, visit https://deltaco.com/420_rollerdaze. To find the new Chicken Cheddar Rollers and Purple Pear Poppers near you visit deltaco.com.

