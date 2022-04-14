John Sheff Joins Turntide Technologies as Senior Director of Policy and Government Affairs

Sunnyvale, Calif., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies (Turntide), developer of breakthrough sustainability technologies, today announced the appointment of John Sheff to the new position of senior director of policy and government affairs. Sheff joins Turntide from Danfoss, where he served as the Director of Public and Industry Affairs for North America.

In this role, Sheff will focus on developing and leading the government affairs and public policy functions, in which he will guide, represent, and grow Turntide’s work to create a network of bipartisan relationships with key influencers and decision-makers that enable the company to build on its mission of developing breakthrough technology to optimize how humanity uses energy. He will also work with local utilities to forge new energy savings and rebate programs across the country.

“To realize its vision, Turntide needs to be part of the conversation as climate and energy policies evolve. John’s experience in the industry will bring a critical perspective and impact on issues around carbon emissions, energy savings, and economic resiliency,” said Carl Burrow, Chief Revenue Officer at Turntide.

Sheff brings an impressive track record in sustainability and energy efficiency in the public and private sectors. Prior to joining Turntide, he led industry affairs for Danfoss, a global component supplier to the HVAC, power electronics, food supply, and construction industries. He also worked as a senior policy analyst in the office of former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley where he focused on driving progress toward the state’s sustainability, energy, and climate goals.

Sheff holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wisconsin, as well as an MBA and a Master’s in Sustainable Development from the University of Maryland. He currently resides in Baltimore, MD with his wife and family.

“Climate change is the greatest challenge of our time, and we are at a critical point where every business needs to immediately reduce carbon emissions and build strategies to get to net-zero,” said Sheff. “Even more immediate than climate change is how businesses are going to manage the coming energy transition, its associated costs, and the policies and market forces driving it. The more we can do to help drive down energy consumption, the more businesses and governments will save and ultimately thrive in these challenging times.”

Turntide’s Technology for Sustainable Operations™ brings together optimally efficient equipment, insights, controls, and automation to enable significant energy savings. At the core is Turntide’s Smart Motor System™, an intelligent electric motor with software DNA for precise control and efficiency. When installed into commercial and industrial HVAC systems, it reduces energy consumption by 64%, on average. Upgrade projects with the Smart Motor System have earned automatic rebate status for up to 75% in multiple states across the U.S., including New York, Massachusetts, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Utah, among others.

If all motors in buildings in the U.S. were replaced with Turntide’s Smart Motor System, it would be the carbon equivalent of planting another Amazon rainforest. For more information about Turntide, please visit www.turntide.com.

About Turntide

Turntide Technologies invents and scales breakthrough technologies to accelerate electrification and sustainable operations for energy-intensive industries. Turntide’s full-stack, integrated, open systems support commercial and industrial vehicles, building operations, and agriculture to optimize how the world uses energy. Turntide enables companies to lead their industries by attacking energy waste at every level and operating smarter for accelerated growth. For more information, visit https://turntide.com/ or follow the company on YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

