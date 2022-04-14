Atomic Data becomes Official IT Provider for Philadelphia Union

MINNEAPOLIS, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomic Data today announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Philadelphia Union to provide a wide range of managed IT services to the team. As part of the agreement, Atomic Data will become the official IT provider for Philadelphia Union.

Having proved its technical prowess and industry-acumen with Minnesota United FC and FC Cincinnati, Atomic Data is being brought on to assist Philadelphia Union in transforming its technology operations and to bolster existing IT resources within the team.

Philadelphia Union leadership had this to say about the team’s first technology sponsorship:

“We are excited to have Atomic Data as the official IT provider of the Philadelphia Union,” said Charlie Slonaker, Chief Revenue Officer at the Philadelphia Union. “Serving as the team's vCIO, we believe Atomic Data thoroughly represents our interests, offering progressive technology evaluations and strategies along with 24/7 IT support, allowing us to achieve on our clubs' goals.”

Much more than a mere marketing deal, Atomic Data will serve as the team’s vCIO, take over day-to-day management and hardening of its servers and endpoints, provide 24x7 monitoring of its network devices, serve as the team’s 24x7 help desk, and implement SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) to step up the team’s cybersecurity posture. Additionally, Atomic Data will provide on-site professional services and support in Philadelphia on an as-needed basis.

Jim Wolford, Atomic Data CEO stated, “MLS teams are facing many of the same challenges as the enterprise – technology growing faster than staff can keep up, security threats, and a need for digital transformation. By providing Philadelphia Union with proven enterprise solutions to these challenges, their team can focus less on IT management and more on providing a great fan experience.”

About Atomic Data

Atomic Data (www.atomicdata.com) is an on-demand, always-on, pay-as-you-go expert extension of the enterprise’s technology and team, always acting in the client’s and the community’s best interest. Atomic Data – SAFE. SIMPLE. SMART.

Contact: Scott Evangelist