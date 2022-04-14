Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire returns for season 4 on public TV

OWINGS MILLS, MD, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular public television series Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire returns this spring with 13 sizzling new episodes just in time for the summer grilling season. Filmed in St. Louis, the gateway of midwestern barbecue, season four of the series features a packed line-up of Steven’s signature creative recipes, cutting-edge grilling techniques, and easy-to-follow instructions to help viewers take their grilling to the next level. A season preview is available for viewing at youtube.com/watch?v=CRLCVWFfNAI.

Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire comes from the same production team that brought viewers Steven Raichlen’s Project Smoke and Primal Grill. The series is a co-production of Maryland Public Television, Barbacoa, Inc., and Resolution Pictures.

The series’ first-ever filming in an urban setting, season four of Project Fire was recorded at the bustling St. Louis Union Station. While St. Louis may not yet be as famous for barbecue as Kansas City or Memphis, the Gateway City is experiencing a live-fire renaissance, as locals and visitors alike discover eponymous pork steaks, spareribs, turkey ribs, and more. The city serves as a busy and beautiful backdrop as host Steven Raichlen shares recipes and techniques for grilling local specialties and global cuisine.

Steven is joined throughout the season by some of St. Louis’s top chefs and pitmasters, and by some of the nation’s most talented social media barbecue influencers. Guests appearing during season four include Balkan Treat Box grill master Edo and Loyrn Nalic, BEAST owner/pitmaster David Sandusky, Earline Walker of Smoki O’s, and My Greek Table series host Diane Kochilas. Influencers such as Derik Wolf from Over the Fire Cooking, Scott Thomas from Grillin’ Fools, Susie Bullock from Hey Grill Hey, and David Olson from Live Fire Republic also grill with Steven.

Episodes premiering throughout the upcoming season focus on a range of fascinating topics. In the episode “Extreme Grilling,” Steven shows viewers unique grilling techniques that, although unconventional, deliver unabashedly delectable results. An episode devoted to breakfast foods features a spectacular breakfast pizza and a twice-grilled vegetable frittata, while the episode “Sandwiches on the Grill” introduces a Raichlen-style pan bagnat and the ultimate BLT with home-cured salt and pepper bacon. Other episode topics include wagyu beef, gameday grilling ideas, extreme grilling techniques, and more.

Having gained popularity during the series’ third season, the Project Fire “Mystery Box” segment returns for another year of surprises. During the segment, Steven is presented with a box of unknown ingredients that he must use to create a new recipe on the set. Viewers get to experience the grill master’s creativity at work as he creates a new dish (or even several) spontaneously and in real-time.

For a schedule of Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire air dates and times, viewers are encouraged to contact their local public television station. Local stations can be located here: aptonline.org/pages/viewers/Index-Stations+Near+You.

Funding for the series is provided by Big Green Egg, Inc.; Fire Magic Grills/RH Peterson Co.; Green Mountain Grills/GMG Products, LLC; Blue Rhino/Ferrellgas L.P.; Maverick Industries, Inc.; Shun Cutlery/ KAI USA, Ltd.; Basques Hardwood Charcoal, Inc.; Rougette Bonfire Grilling Cheese/Champignon North America, Inc.; KUDU: The Open Fire Company; and Workman Publishing Co., Inc.

About Steven Raichlen

A five-time James Beard Award-winning author and Barbecue Hall of Famer, Steven Raichlen has written more than 30 books – several multi-million copy bestsellers – with translations in 17 languages. Founder of the celebrated Barbecue University™ at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, Raichlen has lectured on the history of live-fire cooking at the Smithsonian Institution and Harvard University. Raichlen hosts TV shows in Quebec and Italy and created and starred in Barbecue University, Primal Grill, and Steven Raichlen’s Project Smoke and Project Fire on public television. Raichlen’s latest book, How to Grill Vegetables (Workman Publishing), follows his New York Times bestsellers The Brisket Chronicles, Project Fire and Project Smoke. Raichlen writes for the New York Times Le Journal de Montreal. His work has also appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Esquire, GQ, and all the major food magazines. In 2012, he published his first novel, Island Apart. For more information visit stevenraichlen.com.

About Maryland Public Television

Launched in 1969 and headquartered in Owings Mills, MD, Maryland Public Television (MPT) is a state-licensed public television network and member of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). MPT is among the leading producers and distributors of national public television programming in the United States. As a major content supplier to PBS stations, MPT boasts a five-decade legacy of groundbreaking and innovative contributions to public television schedules nationwide. MPT is one of the most prolific producers of regional programming in the public television system, serving a six-state area in the Mid-Atlantic region. MPT’s Emmy award-winning catalog includes news, public affairs, documentary, performance, and lifestyle programming. For more information visit mpt.org.

About Resolution Pictures

Launched in 1998, Resolution Pictures is an Emmy® award-winning documentary and lifestyle production company specializing in food and travel television. Resolution Pictures has a long relationship with Steven Raichlen and Maryland Public Television, together producing multiple seasons of Primal Grill with Steven Raichlen, three seasons of Steven Raichlen’s Project Smoke, and now Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire. Its documentary, The Science of Healing, produced for PBS pledge, explores the mind-body connection to healing featuring the impact of the Mediterranean diet and low stress living on health. Many of its programs have won James Beard Awards including Lidia’s Italy, Food Trip with Todd English, and My Country My Kitchen. Resolution Pictures earned an Emmy for exploring Native American food and culture in Seasoned with Spirit with Loretta Barret Oden. Resolution Pictures’ is currently producing the fourth season of the popular public TV series My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas. For more information visit resolutionpictures.com.

About APT

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation’s public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and more than one-third of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT’s diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, dramas, how-to programs, classic movies, children’s series and news and current affairs programs. Doc Martin, Midsomer Murders, America’s Test Kitchen From Cook’s Illustrated, AfroPoP, Rick Steves’ Europe, Pacific Heartbeat, Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television, Legacy List with Matt Paxton, Lidia’s Kitchen, Kevin Belton’s New Orleans Kitchen, Simply Ming, The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross, Live From the Artists Den, James Patterson’s Kid Stew and NHK Newsline are a sampling of APT’s programs, considered some of the most popular on public television. APT also licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service and distributes Create®TV — featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming — and WORLD™, public television’s premier news, science and documentary channel. To find out more about APT’s programs and services, visit APTonline.org.

