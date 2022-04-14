Canadian General Investments: Report of Voting Results

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report is filed under section 16.3 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D and LSE: CGI) (the “Corporation”) held on April 14, 2022 (the “Meeting”).



There were 14,424,601 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (equal to 69.15% of the issued and outstanding common shares).

Each of the seven nominees proposed by management for election as a director of the Corporation, as listed in the management information circular dated February 28, 2022, was elected as a director of the Corporation by votes cast at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of each director are set out below.

Name of director Votes for appointment to the Board of Directors Votes for

as a % of

votes cast Votes

withheld Votes withheld as a % of votes cast James F. Billett 13,414,097 99.79 27,990 0.21 Marcia L. Brown 13,416,745 99.81 25,342 0.19 A. Michelle Lally 13,417,816 99.82 24,271 0.18 Jonathan A. Morgan 12,306,620 91.57 1,132,579 8.43 Vanessa L. Morgan 13,413,041 99.78 29,046 0.22 R. Neil Raymond 13,407,806 99.74 34,281 0.26 Michael A. Smedley 13,414,097 99.79 27,990 0.21

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors authorized to fix its remuneration by way of votes cast at the Meeting.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Canadian General Investments, Limited

Jonathan A. Morgan

President & CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca

\\mma10fs\apps1\DATA\COMPANY\CGI\PRESS\2022\220414 CGI Report of Voting Results.doc