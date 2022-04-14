Canadian General Investments: Report of Voting Results

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report is filed under section 16.3 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D and LSE: CGI) (the “Corporation”) held on April 14, 2022 (the “Meeting”).
There were 14,424,601 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (equal to 69.15% of the issued and outstanding common shares).
Each of the seven nominees proposed by management for election as a director of the Corporation, as listed in the management information circular dated February 28, 2022, was elected as a director of the Corporation by votes cast at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of each director are set out below.
|Name of director
|Votes for appointment to the Board of Directors
|Votes for
as a % of
votes cast
|Votes
withheld
|Votes withheld as a % of votes cast
|James F. Billett
|13,414,097
|99.79
|27,990
|0.21
|Marcia L. Brown
|13,416,745
|99.81
|25,342
|0.19
|A. Michelle Lally
|13,417,816
|99.82
|24,271
|0.18
|Jonathan A. Morgan
|12,306,620
|91.57
|1,132,579
|8.43
|Vanessa L. Morgan
|13,413,041
|99.78
|29,046
|0.22
|R. Neil Raymond
|13,407,806
|99.74
|34,281
|0.26
|Michael A. Smedley
|13,414,097
|99.79
|27,990
|0.21
In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors authorized to fix its remuneration by way of votes cast at the Meeting.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
