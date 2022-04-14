CARIBBEAN AIRLINES RE-INTRODUCES NON-STOP FLIGHTS FROM TOBAGO TO NEW YORK

Port of Spain, Trinidad, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribbean Airlines is delighted to announce the re-start of non-stop service between Tobago and JFK, New York from May 05.

The addition of this service is part of Caribbean Airlines commitment to improve regional connectivity and to support the drive to boost Tobago’s tourism.

The airline is also working with key stakeholders like the Magdalena Grande Hotel, Tobago to stimulate leisure travel demand and multi-destination tourism. In the coming weeks, customers can expect more exciting announcements about special joint promotions as well as information about increased non-stop connections to/from Tobago.

FLIGHT SCHEDULE BETWEEN TRINIDAD/TOBAGO &

NEW YORK EFFECTIVE MAY 05

ROUTE FLIGHT # FREQUENCY DEP ARR POS-TAB BW 422 WED 10:25 PM 10:55 PM TAB-JFK BW 422 THURS 12:25 AM 5:30 AM JFK-TAB BW 423 THURS 7:30 AM 12:25PM TAB-POS BW 423 THURS 1:25 PM 1:55PM

In commenting on this development, Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera stated: “In keeping with our promise to Reset Expectations, Caribbean Airlines will re-introduce non-stop service between Tobago and New York. The JFK flights will place 320 additional seats into the market and offer a dual cabin travel experience, linking the diaspora with home and allowing more options for flight connections via JFK.”

Flights are open for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com, the airline’s Reservations Sales and Service Centre and Travel Agents. Customers may also book flights using Caribbean Airlines’ Mobile App, available for free download via the Apple Store and Google Play.

About Caribbean Airlines

Caribbean Airlines was established on September 27, 2006, and commenced operations on January 01, 2007. It is an authentic Caribbean airline which provides passenger and cargo services. The airline’s professional teams offer a genuine Caribbean experience on all its services and actively demonstrate the warmth of the islands both on and off the aircraft. Caribbean Airlines operates flights to 22 destinations in the Caribbean and North and South America out of its hubs in Piarco Trinidad and Kingston Jamaica. The airline continues to improve connectivity in the Caribbean region and is expanding in the Eastern Caribbean with services from Barbados to Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Lucia with other destinations to be added. The airline’s fleet is comprised of Boeing 737-8, Boeing 737-800NG and ATR72-600 aircraft.

The airline holds Platinum certification by APEX Health Safety powered by Simpliflying for its efforts in ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness and sanitisation for its customers’ health and wellness when travelling. Caribbean Airlines is the first regional carrier to be awarded the certification which was granted following a comprehensive month-long audit of the airline’s COVID 19 protocols. Jointly owned by the people of Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica, headquartered in Trinidad and Tobago, and with an operational base in Jamaica, Caribbean Airlines employs more than 1200 people. The airline is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and is recognized as an IATA Operational Safety Audit qualified airline. It is a certified FAA repair station as per regulation 145.

For more information on Caribbean Airlines, visit www.caribbean- airlines.com. Follow Caribbean Airlines on Facebook: www.facebook.com/caribbeanairlines and on Twitter @iflycaribbean.

