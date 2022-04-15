Global $234.7 Billion Meat Substitute Markets to 2030

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Substitute Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Plant-based Protein, Mycoprotein, Soy-based), by Distribution Channel (Foodservice, Retail), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global meat substitute market size is expected to reach USD 234.7 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 42.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing preference for a vegan diet coupled with rising health awareness is expected to fuel market demand in the forecast period. Furthermore, growing awareness of environmental and ethical issues has also accelerated market growth.

Plant-based meat is a healthier alternative to traditional meat products. Over half of protein users prefer to consume natural sources in their protein, which is boosting the shift in demand for easily identifiable and clean substances.



Many plant-based protein products promise a smaller carbon footprint than traditional protein sources, and since these plant protein products are thought to be easier on the environment, health, and sustainability, they have become significant motivators for the adoption of meat substitutes globally.

Plant-based protein held the largest segment in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing consumer concern regarding the adverse health effects of consuming diets high in animal protein (e.g., increased saturated fatty acids) will drive the growth of this segment.

Companies including Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods Inc. are bringing alternative protein products to more restaurants and grocery stores, which is boosting the demand. They're leveraging their size to increase distribution while also collaborating with retailers on promotions and marketing.



The retail segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. As more consumers have stopped eating meat or drastically reduced their consumption, supermarket companies have more room to attract customers to buy goods other than meat in their stores.

Consumers in the U.S. are going meat-free because of the wide availability of the product on both online and offline retail stores.

The market is fragmented in different regions/countries owing to the presence of a large number of players including Amy's Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods Inc., The Kellogg Company, Unilever, Quorn Foods, Meatless B.V., Tyson Foods, Inc., and Sunfed.



Meat Substitute Market Report Highlights

The Mycoprotein segment is projected to register the fastest growth as its more economical to produce and the reduced prices are also expected to drive growth

The retail channel segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to nationwide lockdowns globally and the resultant increase in at-home consumption of food

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Countries such as China and Australia and others are expected to see a rapid surge in the consumption of meat substitutes with consumers across these countries preferring to cut down meat consumption and form more healthy dietary habits

